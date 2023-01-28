“A provocation”: Vittorio Feltri corrects the shot on the exit regarding the capture of Matteo Messina Denaro which yesterday had aroused various controversies and political attacks against him and the party he represents.

The journalist is in fact the leader of the Brothers of Italy in Milan in the next regional elections in Lombardy, and yesterday he wrote on his Twitter profile: “Are we sure that Messina Denaro is a murderer?”.

Words that have generated amazement and the reaction of various politicians, starting with Pierfrancesco Majorino, candidate for the presidency of Lombardy for the center-left and the Five Star Movement.

“Feltri, the FdI leader in the Lombard elections, wonders if Matteo Messina Denaro, the super boss who committed heinous murders, implicated in the massacres of Capaci and via d’Amelio and with about twenty life sentences on his shoulders, is really a murderer” .

For the Pd MEP, it is “an unworthy sentence and I have no words to express my disgust. There are no justifications whatsoever. Feltri must apologize immediately and FdI must immediately distance himself by withdrawing his candidacy “.

The journalist first increased the dose by writing again: “Messina Denaro if he is a murderer why in the village where he lived he was not identified and reported?”. He then asked himself if “Meloni was needed to arrest Messina Denaro?”.

And in the evening he clarified the question of discord: “Mine was a deliberate provocation as a journalist to underline that, since Messina Denaro was obviously a murderer, he should and could have been caught much earlier in his village”.