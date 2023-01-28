Mexico City.- Different users on social networks denounced that in the corridors of the Chamber of Deputies runs of the periodic feedbackwhich is owned by the party Brunette.

Twitter users questioned whether Morena was not going to send the grenadiers and arrest officials, as was done last night in the Cuauhtémoc City Hallheaded by Sandra Cuevas, for the flyers that were found against the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Holy God, what is all that doing there? Call the grenadiers,” posted the user @Lety_Barrera.

“What a find! The newspaper that has been disseminated to the militancy for years to keep it informed and critical. And you found it in the @Mx_Diputados where the political forces of the country are represented… something very different from the propaganda of Sandra and offices of Government”, wrote @Gabyosoriohdz.

PRI deputy Melissa Vargas wrote: “And when are they going to send the Police here for this propaganda?”

“If PRIAN does it, it’s wrong, if 4T does it, it’s fine,” user @SaulMar51450218 also exposed in the controversy over the Regeneración newspapers in the corridors of San Lázaro and the propaganda found in the Cuauhtémoc City Hall.

Morena clarified that the printing is done in an external place, which was not the Chamber of Deputies and it is given to the deputies so that they distribute it in their districts.

“It does not bring electoral information or sabotage, dirty war or some character who has given away balls with 500 pesos or family member who has threatened citizens with a knife,” he remarked.

Regeneration in corridors of the Chamber of Deputies/Twitter

Daily Feedback

According to Reforma, the parliamentary group of Brunette It uses the corridors of the Chamber of Deputies as a warehouse to store for weeks the copies of the party’s dissemination organ, the Regeneración newspaper, which are distributed to the deputies.

Since last year, in the corridors of the basement, known as the basement, next to the fraction’s dining room, there are thousands of copies of the November-December 2022 bimester, waiting for the deputies to pick them up one day.

Newspapers occupy the common areas of the Chamber of Deputiesdespite the fact that the Morena fraction has 512 square meters in the basement area.

In addition, throughout the Chamber, the majority fraction, due to its number of 201 legislators, has a total of 9,299 square meters assigned in five buildings of the legislative complex for use as offices, meeting rooms, administrative areas, halls, and warehouses.

Despite having such a space, the Regeneración newspapers are stacked in the corridors, of which 7.5 million copies are printed every two months, which are distributed throughout the country to inform the militants and sympathizers of the Government’s achievements, activities of the party and legislative results.

Sources from the morenista fraction confirmed that the newspapers were removed from the dining room, in order to avoid a fire because the paper was near the kitchen.

To make their delivery easier, Morena took out the newspapers and left them in the corridor, in order to have them on hand when the deputies come to have breakfast or lunch.

On December 15, 2022, the session ended and the deputies stopped going to the Chamber, so the copies remained there.

Each deputy or deputy is given at least 500 copies, but if they want more to distribute in their districts and tours, they can take them.

On this day, on social networks it was denounced that the Regeneration newspapers were in the corridors of the Chamber of Deputies.