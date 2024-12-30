When one thinks of the most spectacular viewpoints in Spain, Jaén may not be the first place that comes to mind. However, in the small municipality of Chiclana de Segurawe found a corner that could compete with the Lisbon hills: its panoramic elevator. This ingenious vertical access is not only a clever work of engineering, but also a gateway to unique views and an unforgettable experience for those seeking adventure and natural beauty.

The Chiclana de Segura elevator, opened in March 2012connects the lower part of the town with the ruins of an old medieval fortress that crowns the hill. Through his 24 meters of travelnot only is the distance to the castle shortened, but the journey is enriched. This means of transportation becomes an experience in itself, offering privileged views of the impressive natural environment.

From inside the glass cabin, the traveler can see how the landscape of olive groves, mountains and forests which are part of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas Natural Park, unfolds as a unique image. The sensation of ascending this elevator, surrounded by so much beauty, is a moment that many tourists enjoy and like to share on social networks.

A climb to the Jorge Manrique Viewpoint

Upon disembarking at the top, the elevator gives access to the Jorge Manrique Viewpointan emblematic place that allows you to admire the most impressive views of the region. Located next to the castle ruins, the viewpoint rises like a natural balcony from which It is possible to see, on clear days, up to four provinces: Ciudad Real, Granada, Albacete and, of course, Jaén.









Views from the Jorge Manrique Viewpoint



The panorama is impressive: a mosaic of farm fields, rolling hills, coniferous forests and the changing hues of a horizon that seems infinite. This viewpoint, named in honor of the 15th century poet, Jorge Manriqueis the perfect place for those who enjoy photography, tranquility and connection with nature.

An environment of historical and natural wealth

Beyond the elevator and the viewpoint, Chiclana de Segura offers an urban center full of history and curiosities. Located at high altitude and surrounded by the Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas, the town preserves its medieval essence with winding streets, picturesque corners and buildings that seem to integrate naturally into the rock.

Among its most notable monuments are the ruins of the castle, declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 1985which dominates the landscape from the highest point of the hill. These ancient walls, witnesses of fights between Muslims and Christians, are a reminder of the historical vicissitudes that shaped the region. Very close, St. Peter’s Churchwith its imposing façade and its square tower, invites you on a journey through the religious history of the town.

Remains of the castle wall



For archeology lovers, the Mocho Bridgean ancient Roman bridge over the Guadalimar River, is another gem of the area. This step, which still preserves its original structure, connects the terms of Chiclana de Segura and Beas de Segura and it transports us to the time when Roman roads were the communication arteries of the peninsula.

Mocho Bridge



A privileged natural environment

Chiclana de Segura is not only distinguished by its historical heritage, but also by its natural wealth. Located in the Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas, this municipality has an environment that combines olive groves, coniferous forests and mountainous landscapes. The forest area, which occupies a large part of the territory, is ideal for lovers of hiking and wildlife observation. Besides, the Guadalmena river and the reservoir of the same name offer landscapes of great beauty and a perfect space to relax in contact with nature.

In short, Chiclana de Segura and its panoramic elevator offer much more than a simple view. So if you’re looking an unexpected and fascinating destination inAndalusia, this small corner of Jaén awaits you with open arms and views that have nothing to envy of the hills of Lisbon.