It was the most uncomfortable moment of an unforgettable night for the legend, the fans and the entire club.

12/30/2025



Updated at 8:31 p.m.





He Sevilla FC and Sevillismo will always remember with emotion the spectacular tribute given this Monday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán to the most successful and beloved player in the club’s 135 years: Jesus Navas Gonzalez. The event covered the brilliant career of the palatial man at Sevilla FC, Manchester City and the Spanish national team, and dozens of teammates and former teammates were supporting the legend who did not want to miss a unique event.

The evening was memorable. Everything went on normally, feelings on the surface, applause (even the Betic Joaquín received applause)… until the president appeared on the pitch in the final moments, José María del Nido Carrasceither.

The top leader was whistled by a large part of the Sánchez-Pizjuán stands when he was called to the stage along with the first team players by the presenter of the gala, Javi Nemo. The fans reacted at that moment with a loud whistle dedicated to the red and white president.

The cry of “Directive, resignation” could then be heard. That dissatisfied sector of Sevillismo did not forgive its differences with the leader even on such a special day. Everything was experienced live, by the way, by the father and main opponent of the president, José María from Nido Benavente.