“I have to answer this.” Thus JD Vance sneaked into the encounter between Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelenski that ended in historical anger in the oval office. The US vice president was at the meeting and, before the cloud of … cameras and reporters, He didn’t want to be a stone guestthe role that normally corresponds to his position when the president is in front.

Vance jumped before a question from a reporter who questioned Trump if he was “alienating” too much with Vladimir Putin. The vice president defended that What Trump does is “Diplomacy” with the Russian president to achieve “peace and prosperity.”

Zelenski questioned Vance directly in the first turn of what would become In the battle of shouts That arrived later. “What diplomacy are you talking about, JD?” He asked after defending that no one had stopped Putin since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, nor Trump either.

“It is a disrespect that you come to the White House to litigate in front of the press,” Vance rebuked him, in the first great blow of the fight. It was already clear at that time that both, the president of Ukraine and the US vice president, They wanted.

It is something that comes from afar. Vance has been one of the US political figures. more criticism with Ukraine and his government. “I don’t care what happens to Ukraine,” Vance said several times, that before vice president he was a senator for Ohio. Repeatedly, it has been contrary to the sending of help to the country of Eastern Europe, has diverted Putin’s responsibility in the invasion and has launched personal attacks on Zelenski. On a visit from the Ukrainian president to Washington in the late 2023 to try to maintain the support of the first world power, he compared him with a “Twitter liberal” and said he was “disgusting” the way he pressed the Republicans to achieve funds.

When Vance was chosen by Trump last summer as his candidate for the vice presidency, it was the confirmation that, if he won the elections, the support of the US to Ukraine It would weaken. The now vice president has defended that what Ukraine has to do is give part of his territorial sovereignty to Russia and commit to “neutrality.” That is, forget about your intention to enter NATO.

Vance already showed that You don’t mind breaking the deck of the diplomatic alliances that the US has maintained so far. A few weeks ago, at the Munich Security Conference, it was a discovery for many in Europe: he abroncted European countries, backed the extreme right options of the continent and defended that the enemy of Europeans is not Putin, but have it “inside”, in their loss of values.

The poison that Vance and Zelenski were stored exploded in the anger of the oval office. Vance accused him of bringing Ukrainian young people to the front and that he makes ‘propaganda trips’ with the leaders visiting Ukraine. He repeated several times that was missing from Trump and the US And what he should do was “to be grateful.”

Vance’s position encouraged Trump, that he did not want to be less than his vice president in the combativeness with the foreign president. And then the complete anger was unleashed.

The fray in the Oval Office reinforces Vance’s profile, one of the Republicans with more options to lead the party in the future. The former senator has known in this episode, collecting prominence without removing light from the president, one of the great balances that vice presidents have to achieve and that few achieve. For Trump’s bases, Vance has erected as A defender of ‘America First’ policies (‘USA First’), which is the pillar of its political movement. And that, in foreign policy, advocates for positions of isolationism and abandonment of multilateralism, in favor of a policy centered exclusively on the direct interests of the United States.

From his election as a candidate for the vice presidency, Vance is considered one of the figures that could lead the ‘Trumpism’ when Trump leave the White House. The Constitution only allows two mandates to the presidents – although Trump does not stop threatening with the possibility of trying to change it and seek a third – and Vance is committed to becoming the dolphin of the New York billionaire.

Three weeks ago, Trump denied that he has already chosen Vance as a successor. “It is very soon,” said the vice president himself. But surely the episode with Zelenski has reinforced him in the US ‘Trumpist’.