In the latest video uploaded to social media by Fedez, you can see the gift that the children hospitalized in the pediatric ward gave him

On Fedez’s Instagram profile, yesterday, a post appeared with which the singer, who as everyone knows has been facing treatment for pancreatic cancer for a few days, wanted to show the gift received from the pediatric children of the San Raffaele hospital of Milan, where he is hospitalized. A very tender moment that the rapper wanted to document.

Since last February 17, Fedez’s life is no longer the same. The rapper, that day, in fact revealed via social media that he had an illness and that he had to face a delicate period of treatment.

A few days of silence was then followed by another post by the singer, in which the same announced that he had undergone an operation to remove a neuroedocrine tumor in the pancreas, which had been diagnosed for some time.

Immediate wave of affection for him, who thanked everyone several times for the support and closeness shown towards him in these difficult days.

Fedez has never been alone in this period. His family has supported him and is supporting him wholeheartedly. Like the little Lion, for example, who moved everyone with two gifts he gave to his dad.

Shortly before the surgery he had given him a small picture in which he wished him for Father’s Day. After the operation, however, he had given him a pink soft toy so he wouldn’t feel alone while he was hospitalized.

But affection also comes from those who are not part of his family. As evidenced by the last post published by the singer.

Fedez thanks the children of San Raffaele

The latest gift came directly from the pediatric ward of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, the same hospital where Fedez is still hospitalized.

The children sent him a colored billboard, on the outside of which appears the words “PER FEDEZ”.

In the video published by the singer you can also read the message that the children wrote inside:

We children of pediatrics are very close to you right now and we recognize the good you have done for us all! With love… inhumane !!!

Fedez has in fact several times personally donated money to the pediatric ward of the hospital and organized fundraisers for improvements in the ward.