Leaders watched this Tuesday (5th March) the alleged video of sexual abuse attributed to the priest; request needs to be approved in Plenary

The group of leaders of the São Paulo City Council defined this Tuesday (5th March 2024) that it will proceed with the request for a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) against Father Júlio Lancellotti, filed by councilor Rubinho Nunes (União-SP) with alleged allegations of sexual abuse attributed to the priest.

According to the Presidency of the São Paulo City Council, the object of the investigation will be defined at the next meeting of the college. To be approved, the CPI proposal must be presented in the Plenary and obtain 28 votes.

The president of the House, Milton Leite (União-SP), informed that he will ask the MPSP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) and the Civil Police to accompany the CPI.

This report will receive updates.