Billionaire Roman Abramovich, one of the Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the West for Ukraine’s invasion of Moscow, will attend the peace talks on Tuesday between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, according to three sources quoted by the news agency Reuters.

The Kremlin has explained that Abramovich played an initial role in the peace talks, but that the process now was in the hands of the negotiating teams of the two parties. The news comes after this Monday the newspaper The Wall Street Journal ensure that both Abramovich and two senior officials of the Ukrainian negotiating team presented symptoms of poisoning after a peace meeting in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The symptoms, product of “environmental factors”

The symptoms described, among which they indicated red, watery eyes, peeling of the face and handsthen they improved “and their lives are not in danger“, pointed out the WSJ. A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report to AFP, stating: “Unfortunately this happened, what was reported by the Wall Street Journal“.

But a US official said Monday on condition of anonymity to Reuters that the discomfort of the Russian billionaire Abramovich and the Ukrainian peace negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not poisoningciting the US intelligence services.

A relative of Abramovich, however, has stated that he was not sure of the identity of those who would have poisoned the group, specifies the Wall Street Journalfurther stating that Western experts they were unable to determine the cause of the symptoms.

The newspaper confirms in any case that the Russian oligarch, considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and already subject to sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, began traveling between Moscow and Ukraine as part of a mediation to end the conflict. “It was not intended to kill, it was just a warning,” Christo Grozev, a researcher at the open source collective Bellingcat, told the Journal after studying the incident.

It is not the first case of alleged poisoning carried out by the Kremlin. Oppositionist Alexei Navalny accuses Putin of having poisoned him in August 2020 through the Russian espionage service. Navalny was in a coma in a hospital in Omsk (Russia), although he was finally transferred to a hospital in Berlin. The German Government explained that the Russian had “unmistakable signs” of poisoning.