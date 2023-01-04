LPR officer Marochko: APU was transferred to Chasov Yar in the DPR units with Soviet weapons

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed units with Soviet weapons to the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Andrey Marochko, an officer of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), spoke about this with reference to LPR intelligence data, writes TASS.

According to the officer, the arrival of the artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with guns and ammunition was noted in the city area. “Ukrainian militants are armed with old 152 mm Soviet D-20 guns, 2A65 Msta-B and 2A18 (122 mm D-30) howitzers,” he added.

Marochko suggested that this weapon could be transferred to Ukraine by the countries of the former Warsaw Pact, which, in addition to the USSR, included Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, East Germany, Poland, Romania and Czechoslovakia.

Earlier, an officer of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR, Andrei Marochko, admitted that Kyiv could deploy HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to the Kremennaya area in the Donbass. He stressed that these data require verification, but urged to take them seriously, since “from some positions it is possible to inflict fire damage on the outskirts of Lugansk.”