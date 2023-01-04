Apple’s market value fell below $2 trillion in Tuesday trading for the first time since the start of 2021 and a year after the company became the first publicly traded technology company valued at $1. 3 trillion .

Apple shares ended Tuesday down nearly 4% after a report raised concerns about consumer demand for its products. The Nikkei reported that Apple recently notified several suppliers to make fewer parts for some of its most popular devices in the first quarter, including AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBooks.

+ Apple will have to pay a fine of one million euros in France

Like other tech companies, Apple has struggled with supply chain hiccups and fears that recession fears could weigh on advertiser and consumer spending, including for more expensive products like the iPhone.

Ahead of the key holiday shopping period, Apple said it was experiencing “strong demand” for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, but expected smaller-than-expected shipments due to Covid-related disruptions at a supplier in China. Now, it says those operations are running at nearly full capacity.

While Apple’s market value has dropped considerably, other major tech companies have seen steeper percentage drops. Shares in Amazon and Meta, Facebook’s parent, have fallen about 50% and 63%, respectively, over the past year. Apple, by comparison, is down about 31% over the same period.

Still, Apple now joins Amazon in an exclusive club that no one wants to be a part of: companies that have lost $1 trillion in market value.