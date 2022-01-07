Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Trends” Center for Research and Consultation issued a new study entitled: “The Fate of the Brotherhood: After the Societal Fall,” prepared by the Emirati researcher Mohammed Khalfan Al-Sawafi, during which he shed light on the fact that the Arab peoples discovered the tricks of the Sunni and Shiite political Islam organizations, especially the Brotherhood Muslims.

Muhammad al-Sawafi explains that the people’s patience with what political Islam groups do in terms of destroying their homelands has run out, after the “Brotherhood” received a severe blow in three Arab countries, and they were able to reach power in them, but they failed miserably and proved that they are not fit to run any country. They think with the thought and mentality of the “community,” not with the thoughts of statesmen in a country.

He asserts that the humiliating loss of the Moroccan Justice and Development Party in the recent parliamentary elections did not raise great eyebrows, especially at the popular level, compared to the societal downfall they suffered in both Egypt and Tunisia. During 2011, his failure to present a development project as an alternative to hollow political slogans led the Arab peoples to rise up against him.

Emirati writer Muhammad Al-Sawafi points out in his study that the Arab peoples who embraced the Muslim Brotherhood in previous periods are the same ones that ended their presence and existence, as if it was a political fad or “fashion” that prevailed and then disappeared, after a decade of observing their experience in governance in a number of Arab countries.

He adds that this popular Arab position coincided with international, regional and Arab initiatives to cut the bridges of support and support that were the reason for strengthening the position of the “Brotherhood”, as their political prominence was not due to their own strength only, but also from an external will.

Al-Sawafi asserts that the external position has developed in the right direction, after decision-makers in the West understood the dangers of political Islam currents on the societal fabric and their repercussions on the values ​​of dialogue and tolerance, and after their conviction that supporting these currents brings criticism and abuse to their supporters, and therefore the new positive Western position came in response to the environment interior in Arab countries.

It shows that this internal environment was represented in several stations; The most important of which is their resounding fall in power and the end of their democratic experiments. Whoever compares what the Brotherhood used to view and what they put forward as thought discovers that they were the main incubator for extremist thought and terrorist practices; A review of their writings easily reveals that they legitimize violence and killing, and that their internal system among them does not know dialogue or democracy in managing the affairs of the organization.

False grievance

Al-Sawafi asserts that false “oppression” is the most common phenomenon used by the “Brotherhood” to persuade world public opinion and decision-making circles, and countries and societies sympathized with them, especially after they continued to repeat and exaggerate it.

Emirati writer Muhammad Khalfan al-Sawafi concluded in his study that what the Brotherhood suffers from today does not lie in the Arab governments confronting their plans, but in the peoples’ rejection of them. The Brotherhood took the opportunity to experiment in power, after spreading lies for many years about the authorities’ oppression and injustice to them, and after the fall of the masks in which they had invested politically and financially for decades, they became confronted with peoples who realized that they were nothing but a victim of their misleading and deception.