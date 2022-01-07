The pandemic left a new symbolic record in Spain this Friday. Almost two years after the first positive reported, the country exceeded seven million infections, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, which even so, do not collect all cases. The lack of tests, mainly in the first wave, then prevented the total infections from being counted and spread a blanket of doubts about the official data.

On January 31, 2020, the National Center for Microbiology confirmed the first case of SARS-CoV-2 in Spain, a German tourist who was on vacation in La Gomera. Since that day, 7,164,906 people (242,440 in the last 48 hours after the holiday on Thursday) have been infected with the new virus, according to Health records, although the growth rate of the curve has been very different since February of 2020, when the ministry began to measure the pandemic.

From the sixth to the seventh million infected, barely ten days have passed, due to the speed of expansion of the omicron variant, much more contagious than the previous ones. And the actual number of infected in this sixth wave points to be much higher than that collected by Health updates, since only some communities count the positives detected in tests for particular antigens during the Christmas holidays.

Never before have a million new cases been reported in so few days. To reach the first million, more than eight and a half months passed (from January 31, 2020 to October 21 of that year), a very long period that is explained by the shortage of diagnostic tests at that time, especially in the months of March, April and June. The second and third million came during the third wave (January 7 and February 9, 2021), the fourth million during the fifth wave (July 14, when there was an explosion of cases among students) and the last, in the sixth onslaught of the virus (October 25, the fifth and December 28, the sixth).

In its update yesterday, Health included 97 deaths, counted since Wednesday. Thus, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, always with a positive test, stands at 89,934.

Meanwhile, the accumulated incidence maintained its trend of the last weeks and grew again in a very notable way, by 147 points, reaching 2,722.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Navarra, with 6,704, marks the national maximum.

Hospital pressure also continues to grow. Covid patients represent 22.06% of the ICU beds and 11.79 of the beds on the floor in Spanish hospitals.