The Israeli Army attacked objectives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (YIP) group in the Gaza Strip on Friday, causing the death of at least two Palestinians and after several days of tension in the area triggered for the arrest on Monday of a senior member of the group in the occupied West Bank.

According to a military spokesman, the Army reported “a special situation” on the border and announced the beginning of an offensive against YIP targets, which this week threatened retaliatory attacks after the arrest.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, for its part, reported the death of at least two Palestinians, adding that 19 others were injured in the attack. The Army reported that it had started the Operation Dawnbreak against the Palestinian group, with which it has been negotiating for several days through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations to prevent an upsurge in violence.

The tension began on Monday night when Israeli troops arrested Basem Saadian important leader of the group in the West Bank, in the Jenin city refugee camp.

Hours later, Israel decreed the closure of the border crossings with Gaza for fear of a retaliatory attack, as well as multiple roads in the Israeli communities adjoining the enclave.

Israel launched attack on Gaza

In recent days, in addition, the Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, held multiple meetings with senior defense officials to prepare for a possible attack by the Palestinian group, which, however, did not occur.

After today’s offensive against YIP targets in Gaza, the Army decreed the interruption of almost all activities in communities near the border and established multiple protection measures in surrounding areas but not so close. “To our enemies, and specifically to the leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, I would like to say: your time is up.

The threat will be removed one way or another,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said today ahead of the attack. “The State of Israel and its Army will continue their operations, knowing the responsibility we have on our shoulders: to defend the communities and citizens of southern Israel. And to defend the citizens of the entire State of Israel,” Gantz added.

“We do not seek conflict, but we will not hesitate to defend our citizens, if necessary,” he concluded.

EFE

