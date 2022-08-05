The race for developments goes on incessantly in MotoGP and KTM is certainly one of the brands that most needs to improve the performance of its prototype. After a promising start, with the RC16 second in Qatar with Brad Binder and even winning in Thailand with Miguel Oliveira, more disappointments than satisfactions have arrived for the Mattighofen manufacturer.

The Austrian bike showed some difficulties especially in qualifying, when it comes to exploiting the potential to the limit, but then it has almost always allowed its riders to make good comebacks with a promising race pace, especially with the South African, so it’s about performance. also that he had to concentrate his efforts.

Sometimes the news is almost imperceptible, but it was practically impossible not to notice the new exhaust that appeared today at Silverstone. The lower one, in fact, has been stretched in a really drastic way: instead of venting next to the swingarm as in the previous version (in the photo below), it practically aligns itself with the one located under the tail.

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A solution that is not particularly beautiful to look at, even if it is aggressive, which team manager Francesco Guidotti explained was designed to make the engine delivery smoother, while trying not to lose anything or almost nothing in terms of acceleration and speed. tip.

Among other things, this is not something completely new, because Ducati had also tried a similar exhaust during the winter tests (in the photo at the bottom of the article), but decided to set it aside and never used it so far during the championship.

The first results seem to have been positive, because in FP1 Binder finished with the tenth fastest time. Then when in FP2 it was Oliveira’s turn to try it, the Portuguese was able to hoist himself into sixth place, just over two tenths off Fabio Quartararo’s best time.

