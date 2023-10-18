The embassies of Israel and the United States located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, They received false bomb threats this Wednesday.

According to information from the authorities, a bomb alert was reported in the vicinity of international entities. The Argentine National Police evacuated the first establishment and blocked traffic on Mayo Avenue preventively.

Photograph of a police Bomb Squad vehicle near the United States Embassy today, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Photo: EFE/ Luciano González

After 11 in the morning, the authorities reported that negative result the review carried out by the bomb squad at the diplomatic headquarters of the Israeli embassy and the false alarm was later confirmed in the second entity.

However, the Israeli headquarters was evacuated and the authorities cut off traffic on Mayo Avenue, one of the main avenues in the autonomous city of Buenos Aires.

The alert was given by the head of security of the Israeli diplomatic delegation, who contacted Neighborhood Police Station 1 D of the city Police in the morning, and reported that an official email was received by a bomb threat.

After the warning, The Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit (DUIA) and Explosives Department of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) He arrived at the diplomatic headquarters located at 700 Mayo Avenue.

There are no credible threats against the United States Embassy in Argentina and we continue to operate normally

At 10 in the morning, the Argentine media La Nación reported that minutes later a bomb threat at the headquarters of the United States embassy.

A few minutes ago it was confirmed by the US diplomatic headquarters that “There are no credible threats against the US Embassy in Argentina and we continue to operate normally.”

In the first versions of the information, it was stated that said alert was reported by the head of security at the headquarters at Neighborhood Police Station 14C after receiving an email.

“Argentine Police personnel have been temporarily placed outside the Embassy due to recent world events,” US embassy officials confirm to the national media. The building has not been evacuated.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry condemns the attack against the Al Ahli Arab hospital located in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, which caused hundreds of deaths and injuries, and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. — Argentine Foreign Ministry 🇦🇷 (@CancilleriaARG) October 18, 2023

In the morning, the Argentine Foreign Ministry issued a statement on its social network ‘X’ in which it condemned the attack on the Al Ahli Arab hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“The Argentine Government reiterates that international humanitarian law must be respected and calls for an end to violence and the protection of the civilian population to be guaranteed in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe,” the statements read.

*With information from LA NACION ARGENTINA

