The parliamentary commission on the January 8 riot in Brazil began debating its final report this Wednesdaywhich accuses former president Jair Bolsonaro of having conspired to try to overthrow the government of progressive Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The report, prepared by Senator Eliziane Gama, rapporteur of the commission, states that the right-wing leader, with five of his ministers, some military personnel and radical activists, They encouraged the movement that in January attacked and looted the headquarters of the three branches of government, in what he defines as an “attack against democracy.”

The session will be the last of the commission and will conclude with the vote on the document, whose approval seems guaranteed since the ruling party has a clear majority over Bolsonarism.

Senator Eliziane Gama, rapporteur of the commission investigating the assault on the Capitol.

Before the vote, each of the 36 members of the commission will have the right to speak for ten minutes.after which other legislators outside the group may intervene.

Thus, it is expected that the previous debate will last at least seven hours, which may be heated due to the high degree of polarization.

The report accuses Bolsonaro of having been the “intellectual and moral mentor” of the coup movement and asks, according to the legal theory of “domain of the fact”, that he be charged with the alleged crimes of illicit association, political violence, violent abolition of the rule of law and coup d’état.

In addition, proposes charging another 60 people, including five former ministers of the government chaired by the right-wing leader (2019-2022), former commanders of the Navy and the Army and about twenty soldiers, as well as deputy Carla Zambelli, a recognized voice of Bolsonarism.

Destroyed offices inside the Planalto Palace after the attacks that took place in January.

The opposition presented a parallel report, which would only be voted on if the previous one is rejected, in which Lula is held responsible for the excesses with the thesis of that the Government incurred “omissions” in terms of security and facilitated the action of the vandals, with the supposed intention of “generating a wave of solidarity” in their favor.

The report that is approved will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office, which will analyze the complaints and decide whether to take them to court.

The work of the commission is advancing at the same time as the Justice investigation, which accepted the complaints filed against 1,390 accused of the coup, of which six have already been sentenced to sentences of up to 17 years in prison.



The judicial investigation has not concluded and is trying to identify those who financed the movement and its “intellectual authors,” among whom Jair Bolsonaro himself appears as a suspect.

EFE