Home page politics

Press Split

On October 7, Hamas kidnapped around 250 people in a massacre in Israel. © Oded Balilty/AP/dpa

An Israeli delegation is apparently scheduled to travel to Doha this Monday under the leadership of the Mossad chief. The struggle for a ceasefire in Gaza continues.

Tel Aviv – Israel will take part in indirect negotiations for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza war for the first time in weeks. The Israeli security cabinet approved the departure of a delegation to Qatar late on Sunday evening, the Israeli news site Ynet reported.

Israel's negotiators, led by Mossad foreign intelligence chief David Barnea, are expected to leave for Doha on Monday. There, the mediators Qatar, Egypt and the USA are trying to advance the recently stalled talks on a temporary ceasefire and an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Israel's security cabinet only gave the negotiating team a general mandate, wrote the well-connected Israeli journalist Barak Ravid from the news portal “Axios” after the meeting on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Hamas approaches multi-stage plan

The Islamist Hamas had previously presented a new proposal to the mediators. In it, Hamas no longer demands that Israel end the war before the first hostages are exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. According to the proposal, the Islamists would make Israel's cessation of hostilities a prerequisite for a second phase of hostage releases. In doing so, Hamas came closer to the contents of a multi-stage plan that the mediators had presented several weeks ago and which Israel had accepted. Because Hamas has now moved, Israel is ready to take part in the indirect mediation talks in Qatar for the first time in two weeks. Israel and Hamas do not negotiate directly.

On October 7th last year, terrorists from Hamas and other groups kidnapped around 250 people in a massacre in Israel. During a ceasefire at the end of November, 105 hostages were released. According to the Israeli government, around 100 hostages are still alive. The massacre was the trigger for the war in the Gaza Strip. dpa