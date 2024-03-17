At the press conference he gave after his election victory in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said this Sunday (17) that he had approved a change for opposition leader Alexei Navalny days before his sudden death in an Arctic prison and that there are NATO soldiers fighting in the Ukraine war.

“Believe me or not. The man who spoke to me hadn't finished his sentence, and I said: I agree. But, unfortunately, what happened happened,” declared Putin, who spoke Navalny’s name for the first time at a press conference following his victory in the presidential election held over the last three days.

He explained that someone outside the presidential administration – Navalny's allies mentioned tycoon Roman Abramovich – offered to exchange the opponent for Russians imprisoned in European countries.

“But with one condition that I accepted: we exchanged him, but he must not return. Let him stay there. But that’s life,” he said.

Putin alluded to “Mr Navalny” and described his death in an Arctic Circle prison as “a sad event”.

In late February, aides to the late opposition leader accused Putin of ordering his murder days before his exchange for Chechen Vadim Krasikov, who killed Georgian citizen Zelimjan Khangoshvili in Berlin in August 2019, a crime for which he was sentenced to life in prison for a court in Germany.

“Navalny should have been released in a few days, as we reached a decision on his exchange,” said Maria Pevchij, a close associate of the opponent, in a video posted on YouTube.

For members of the opposition, it was Putin who decided to torpedo the exchange, which also included American citizens, at the last minute.

“On February 16, 2024, Vladimir Putin killed Alexei Navalny. He killed him in a vile and cowardly way in a distant Siberian prison, where Navalny was kept away from the rest of the world, isolated from his family and loved ones, starved and tortured,” he said.

The outbreak of war in Ukraine two years ago convinced the opposition leader's allies that they needed to get him out of prison “at any cost”.

Krasikov's name was mentioned several times in the US press regarding the possible exchange of Russian citizens for Americans, such as Paul Whelan, who was sentenced in Russia to 16 years in prison for espionage.

Furthermore, during the recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Putin mentioned a Russian “patriot”, in a clear reference to Krasikov, as a possible object of exchange for The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich.

NATO soldiers in Ukraine

At the same press conference, Putin said that there are NATO soldiers fighting in Ukraine and dying “in large numbers” on the battlefield.

“Soldiers from NATO countries are there. We know that,” declared Putin. He stated that Russian soldiers hear them speaking in French and English, which, according to him, “is not good, especially for them, because they die”.

“And they do it in large numbers,” he added. Regarding a possible conflict between Russia and the military alliance, Putin said that “in today's world everything is possible.”

“Everyone understands that this will put us one step away from a full-scale Third World War. I don’t think anyone is interested in that,” she said.