One of the mobile vaccination posts that have been set up in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. / efe

The Israeli border is once again open to tourists from around the world who are vaccinated against covid-19 and have a last dose in the last six months. The Tel Aviv government closed access to the country in November to try to stop the entry of the omicron variant and established a traffic light system with countries in red, orange and green, but a little over a month later it changed its strategy.

However, the Hebrew authorities have now verified that omicron is already inside the country. In fact, it marks record numbers of people infected by coronavirus and seriously ill every day, which is why Israeli officials consider that the closure of borders has lost its meaning.

Travelers who decide to travel to Israel will have to undergo a PCR test 72 hours before flying or an antigen test in the previous 24 hours. Likewise, as soon as they land, they will undergo a new PCR test at the Tel Aviv airport.

As in the rest of the world, ómicron marks figures never seen until time of infections with more than 18,000 a day and the number of seriously ill patients has tripled in the last 18 days to reach 205. Faced with the collapse of the analysis centers Since the Israeli authorities have chosen to limit CRPs to those over 60 years of age and to risk groups, the rest of the population will have to settle for home antigen testing.

Fourth dose



The Jewish State was the first country to start vaccinating its population and is currently offering the fourth dose to those over 60 years of age, but the vaccination process is not progressing as the Ministry of Health would like and it has not been for a long time. world leader in this matter.

The latest official data show that 14% of Israelis over 20 years of age have not been vaccinated, while childhood immunization does not quite convince the majority of parents and close to a million citizens have chosen not to take the third dose. Today Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece or Austria have a percentage of the population vaccinated with the complete regimen higher than Israel.