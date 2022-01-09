Inside Dragon Ball Z there are many characters. But a pair that has always attracted attention is undoubtedly the one formed by androids No. 17 Y No. 18. There are two versions of them, those that belong to the main time line and those of the alternate one.

In the first they were enemies of Goku and the Z Warriors, but they redeemed themselves with their good deeds. In the other, to which it belongs Future Trunks, they behaved like implacable assassins.

Android No. 17 and No. 18 do have their own names

That is why both were destroyed at the hands of the son of Vegeta. These powerful robots are based on two human beings and are the creation of the malefic Dr. Maki Gero, which was part of the Red Patrol Navy.

Something that has puzzled many fans is why despite being of human origin they have always preferred to call themselves androids and do not use their real names. Yes, oddly enough they do.

In Dragon Ball Z the Android 17 is Lapis while Android 18 is Lazuli. As you will realize, their names are based on the semi-precious gem known as lapis lazuli. But they never mention it openly.

Not even in Dragon ball super they do. What is this about? There are some theories, one of them is that they keep them that way out of a kind of ‘penance’ for what they did in the past. But it is truly like that?

After Dragon Ball Z they became heroes in Super

If they were the androids from the timeline of Future Trunks it is understandable. But in that of Goku They didn’t even serve their purpose of removing it.

They fought with the Z Warriors and they hurt some, like VegetaBut they weren’t killer machines and they didn’t harm the civilian population. Another idea is that they kept the name as a kind of redemption. Now they are viewed with love and respect by the people around them.

Android 17 Y No. 18 they are heroes in the Universe 7 and beyond, especially after Tournament of Power in Dragon ball super. Maybe they keep them because they are no longer considered as Lapis Y Lazuli.

They want to leave behind their past, when they were only human. Although there is also the possibility that Akira toriyama, creator of the series, simply did not care that they used their names. These were revealed in a secondary post.

That was until the special edition of Dragon Ball Full Color. It is undoubtedly peculiar that since that time it has not been used more.

