The radio added that it is planned to build the underground wall in the Philadelphia/Salah al-Din axis area between the Egyptian Rafah and the Palestinian Rafah.

Israel will begin building the wall with the end of the current war on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since October 7.

Building the wall would first require reoccupying the entire area.

The military radio quoted an unnamed security source as saying, “The Egyptians understand the security need for this matter.”

But the Egyptians confirm that there are no tunnels extending to the Gaza Strip.

The Philadelphia/Salah al-Din axis extends for a distance of 14 kilometers on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.