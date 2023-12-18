Monday, December 18, 2023, 09:34



| Updated 12:22 p.m.

Atlético and Real Sociedad were the Spanish teams that came out worst off from the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League. The rojiblancos will face Inter, the great danger that Pot 2 contained, while the Txuri-Urdin will face the other bogeyman, the PSG of Kylian Mbappé and Luis Enrique. Real Madrid came out more satisfied, as they will face Leipzig again a year later, this time without a safety net as it is a tie. Barça, for its part, will face Naples.

The first leg matches will be held on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, while the return matches will take place on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

-Round of 16 matchups:

Porto-Arsenal

Naples-Barcelona

PSG-Real Sociedad

Inter-Atlético

PSV-Borussia Dortmund

Lazio-Bayern Munich

Copenhagen-Manchester City

Leipzig-Real Madrid