A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, brokered by Egypt, took effect on Sunday after three days of clashes between Israel and Islamic Jihad that left at least 42 dead, all Palestinians, and more than 300 wounded.

The truce began at 23:30 local time (15:30 GMT). Among the conditions defined, according to Palestinian sources, were the easing of the Israeli blockade on Gaza, the entry of fuel for the reactivation of the local power plant and the release of an important political leader, detained days ago by Israel.

The Gaza Ministry of Health indicated that, among the 43 reported deaths, 15 are children and four are women. In addition, more than 300 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli bombers. The Tel Aviv government said a runaway Hamas rocket landed in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, killing several children. The Palestinian group denied responsibility and blamed Israel for the bombing.

On the Israeli side, there were no reports of deaths, and official information was that 20 people suffered minor injuries.

Worst match in a year

It was the most serious clash between Israelis and Palestinians in more than a year. Since the start of hostilities, Islamic Jihad has launched more than 900 rockets from Gaza into Israel, according to estimates by the Israeli army, which says it has attacked more than 160 of the group’s targets in the strip.

Tensions erupted last Friday with a strong Israeli “preventive” offensive on suspected jihad targets in Gaza, in the face of what military forces described as an “imminent threat” of attack by the group after the arrest of one of its leaders in the occupied West Bank. This member of the Jihad would even be released from the agreement announced today.