Special services found in the LPR the headquarters of a unit of the Center for Psychological Operations of Ukraine

The special services of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) found in the city of Severodonetsk traces of a unit of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations of Ukraine. This is reported RIA News with reference to a representative of the special services of the LPR.

It is specified that the unit was based in the former headquarters of the operational-tactical group “North” of the Ukrainian security forces. “There was only one direction – “Russia is the enemy”. In many of their documents it appears that the enemy is the Russian Federation,” he said.

According to a representative of the republic’s special services, this unit was also involved in compiling fake news and spreading misinformation.

Earlier, fighters of the Russian Guard discovered a cache with foreign-made weapons near a settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The FIM-92 Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) and the FGM-148 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile system (ATGM) were seized from there.