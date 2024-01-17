The Israeli Army intensified its offensive in the Gaza Strip this Wednesday, January 17, where it is expected to deliver medicines for the hostages held by Hamas and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population, following an agreement brokered by Qatar and France. The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported that at least 163 Palestinians died due to Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the enclave to 24,448. Israel also strengthened its offensive in the occupied West Bank. At least nine people died in two areas of that Palestinian territory in drone attacks, according to medical sources.

The same source explained that in the last few hours some 350 wounded arrived at hospitals, so the total number exceeds 61,500 since the beginning of the war.







“There are numerous victims under the rubble and on roads, which emergency and civil protection teams cannot reach,” warned ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra.

Waiting for aid for Palestinian civilians and medicine for hostages

The offensive has increased at a time when agreed humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and medicine for the hostages held by the movement that controls Gaza is expected.

Qatar announced on Tuesday, January 16, that, after its mediation with France, an agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas for the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the enclave “in the most affected and vulnerable areas,” in exchange for medicines for the kidnapped

View of tent camps, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, January 16, 2024. © Reuters / Mohammed Salem

The Health Ministry estimates that, among many other needs, There are currently 350,000 Gazans with chronic diseases, They don't have medication.

Regarding the agreement, a senior Hamas official said this Wednesday, quoted by the EFE news agency, that For every thousand boxes of medicines that enter the enclave, one will be destined for the hostages.

“For every box of medicine for the prisoners, a thousand for our people,” said Musa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas political bureau official who lives in Lebanon.

The leader of the Islamist group added that 140 different types of medicines are included in the shipment.

At least 9 Palestinians killed in West Bank

In parallel, Israel is strengthening its offensive in the occupied West Bank. At least nine people died in two areas of that Palestinian territory in drone attacks, according to medical sources.

In a first attack, in the Balata refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Nablus, five people died. According to the Israeli Army, they are members of a local militia that they were preparing a large-scale attack against the Jewish-majority country.

In a second drone attack, four more Palestinians lost their lives in the town of Tulkarem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Relatives carry the body of Khaled Zubaidi, 19, who died in the village of Zeita, near the town of Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank, during an Israeli raid, during his funeral on January 13, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. AFP – ZAIN JAAFAR

“Our teams are caring for four martyrs after the Israeli bombing of the Tulkarem refugee camp,” the organization reported in a statement.

Following the Hamas attacks on October 7 in Israel, the occupied West Bank is experiencing a period of extreme violence.

So far in 2024, at least 41 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in that territory. In 2023, more than 520 Palestinians died in violent episodes with Israel, the highest number since 2002.

Since the outbreak of war, More than three months ago, at least 363 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and more than 2,650 have been detained. by Israeli troops, according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Minister published on Wednesday.

Residents of the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, also face violent actions by Israeli settlers, some involved in murders of Palestinians. Due to these actions, the United States Government issued visa sanctions to those responsible for these events.

With Reuters and EFE