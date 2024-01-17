It is already known that the Colombian James Rodriguez He doesn't have it all with him Sao Paulo, who must fight to find his great novel and be the undisputed starter.

The steering wheel of the Colombia selection He trains hard for that, to gain the trust of the new coach.

Show what it is

Precisely, Thiago Carpini, who unexpectedly arrived to the team after the departure of Dorival Junior, who went to coach the Brazilian team, knows James' conditions, but warns that he has to adapt.

“It is a centralized '10', which we have to adapt to get the best out of it. He has a more specific role, the others have more alternatives, a variety of roles,” said the coach.

And he added: “I like a more imposing game, a more supported game, with possession. “I don't really like this long ball game, a goal kick.”

Sentenced?

Muricy Ramalho, who had a stint at Real Madrid and who today serves as Sao Paulo's sports coordinator, did not hide his weakness for James and sent a message that excites the club's fans, but he also threw a dart at him.

“James is a spectacular, unique player, we see him training every day, it is something spectacular. Brazilian football today is very intense, it is not just the technical part, the physical part is fundamental,” he said.

However, he was strong in pointing out that the man from Cucuta does not have it all with him at the club and that he must try harder.

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

“When he goes to Colombia he does very well because he is already adapted to the style of play, there the coach creates a game plan for him. In São Paulo it is not possible”he told CNN Brazil.

In the last training session, James was the protagonist of two great goals with which he says 'present' for an eventual ownership.

