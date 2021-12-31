Having flu and Covid 19 at the same time is possible. The first case of “Flurona”, The simultaneous infection of the two viruses. To report it is the Ynet site. The name originates from the English word “Flu”, which means “Influence”, and from “Corona”.

To have contracted the two viruses was a pregnant woman who was neither vaccinated against covid nor against the flu and tested positive during tests at the Beilinson hospital in Petach Tikva, near Tel Aviv.

The Ministry of Health, which is examining the case, has made it known that the symptoms are relatively mild but it is still to be assessed whether the simultaneous presence of the viruses could cause a more serious pathology. “The disease is basically the same: it’s something viral that causes respiratory problems in the upper airways,” said Professor Anon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department. The woman is fine and should be discharged shortly.

Other patients may also have contracted the two viruses at the same time, but there is no official diagnosis.

“The infection of Covid and flu together is a bit strange because in medicine it has always been said that if there is a virus that gives one disease, it prevents the development of another due to a different virus. The explanation could lie in the fact that Covid causes a defect in the production of interferon and this would open the way to the other virus, which in this case is the flu “explained the infectious specialist of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Roberto Cauda, who added: “The case found in Israel leads us to say even more vaccinate against the flu”.