In secret duets Four guests and presenter Jamai Loman will duet with a celebrity they cannot see themselves. Based on the voice and some hints, they have to guess who is on the other side of a wall. That did not go so smoothly for Karin Bloemen. In the hint video, supposedly shot in the dressing room of the ‘secret singer‘, were English licorice, a red cross and dancing shoes. Karin’s attention, however, went mainly to the make-up, which the Dutch celebrity apparently likes to use.

“It wasn’t so sure if a singer would do it,” she said cautiously of the duet partner’s vocal abilities after singing the first bit. ,,I suspect it is something different than a singer. Maybe even a makeup artist.”

When she still had a piece of it with the invisible celebrities Don’t go breaking my heart had sung, she was out. ,,It’s not a professional singer, I’m that far”, she said. But when Jamai asked if she recognized any of the voice, she couldn’t say a word.



The other guests and the audience could see the duet partner, but could not recognize it due to disguises. During the last bit of singing, the hat and glasses came off and everyone could see who it was, except Karin. He was still on the trail of stylists and make-up artists and mentioned Mari van de Ven, Leco van Zadelhoff and Roy Donders. She eventually bet her money on Maik de Boer.

Her duet partner would say that she “must keep going.” Because behind the wall stood the theater animal and indeed sometimes singer Barrie Stevens (77). “How embarrassing this is,” said Karin, who joked that she had worked with Barrie ‘before the war’, early in her career.

While she hadn’t been overly complimentary about his voice, Barrie was about her. ,,Karin was so possessed and so fanatical to get this done”, he referred to her dream about a theater career. “And she absolutely nailed it. She is masterful and fantastic to work with.”

Karin trudged back to her place in shame and without points. After all, the hints were telling in hindsight: Barrie is originally from England, just like the licorice. He played in Yes sister, no sister (the red cross), is a choreographer (the dancing shoes) and participated in Make up your mind (the make-up).

secret duets is the first European version of the format The wall duet, which can already be seen in Thailand and Vietnam, according to Broadcast Magazine. Karin Bloemen knows what it’s like to sing unrecognizable: she was in the Ladybug this year The masked singer. That singing show was won by Cupid, the character of Jamai. This is how Karin’s revelation went:



