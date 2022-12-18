Jerusalem Post: Palestinian human rights activist Hamuri deported from Israel

Local authorities have stripped Palestinian human rights activist and lawyer Salah Hamuri of his Jerusalem resident status and deported him from Israel to France. About it informs newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

According to the publication, the Israeli Interior Ministry made such a decision because of the participation of Hamuri in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, an organization recognized as a terrorist group in the country. Prior to that, he was in prison on charges of attempting to assassinate Ovadia Yosef, who at that time was the chief Sephardic rabbi of Israel. In 2011, the activist was released as part of a deal to exchange an Israeli soldier.

Earlier, Irish MP Richard Boyd Barrett called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who paid an official visit to the country’s parliament, to investigate Israeli crimes in Palestine. According to Barrett, according to the reports of the human rights organizations Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, Israeli war crimes have been committed against the civilian population of Palestine for 70 years.