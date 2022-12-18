His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a telegram of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Highness Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.