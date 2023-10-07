Israel has decreed a “state of war alert” during the early hours of this Saturday and has mobilized its reservists after the Gaza militias have launched the largest unprecedented attack on the city. The armed wing of Hamas has acknowledged the attack and claims to have launched more than 5,000 missiles, in addition to a leak in Sderot.

As reported by the emergency service, at least one 70-year-old woman has died as a result of a direct impact and another 15 people have been injured, two of them seriously, six moderately and seven lightly in the south of the country.

The alarms have not stopped ringing this Saturday in Israel, even in cities such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Beersheba, and the police have asked the population to stay close to the air shelters. The explosions began around six in the morning and lasted for two hours.

The commander of the Ezzedin al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Muhamad al Deis, has announced the beginning of the military operation called ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ in response to the “desecration” of the Esplanade of the Mosques by the Israelis. He has also denounced the months of violence against the Palestinian population in the West Bank. «The enemy has desecrated Al Aqsa and has dared to attack the Mausoleum of the Prophet. “They were warned,” the Palestinian commander said before recalling “the hundreds of martyrs and wounded due to the crimes of the occupation.”

Regarding the infiltration announced by Hamas, Israeli security sources have limited themselves to stating that the group has started a shooting confrontation against the forces in Sderot that has left an undetermined number of victims.

The Hamas commander has also taken the opportunity to ask Arabs living in Israel to “take up arms against the country.” “Today the people are recovering the revolution and reviving the March of Return,” he concluded. In response to the attack, the Israeli Army has begun an attack against multiple Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip about which there is still no information.