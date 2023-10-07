The National Elections Commission announced the basic steps to successfully complete the voting process for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

The voting process began this morning, October 7, on the main day of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, through remote voting from inside and outside the country and electronic voting in 24 electoral centers distributed across all regions of the country, amid a remarkable turnout from members of electoral bodies to cast their votes in this electoral entitlement.

The following are the basic steps to complete the voting process for the Federal National Council elections: