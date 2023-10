Troops were mobilized to operate on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip and to the north, with Lebanon, following attacks by the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli Army announced this Saturday (21) that it is intensifying plans and maneuvers to open a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of eliminating Hamas, the militia responsible for the attacks on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,400 people on Israeli territory and hundreds of hostages.

“In recent days, plans have been approved to expand operational activities” and Israel Defense Forces units, “both regular and reserve, are mobilized in the field and carrying out training exercises, in accordance with the approved operational plans”, says the Defense Forces statement.

Armored units and infantry forces are already on the border, while Israel’s air force carries out attacks from the air on Hamas targets, mainly in the northern region of the enclave.

This morning, 20 trucks with food, water and medicine entered the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, which was closed again after the transfer of the items.

Also this Saturday (21), the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israeli citizens to “immediately leave” Jordan and Egypt, avoiding travel to the countries, given the increase in demonstrations against Israel.

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also spoke out, advising Brazilians to leave territories close to Israel.

The eighth repatriation flight organized by Brazil landed in Recife this morning, with 66 Brazilians and 3 Bolivians. In total, 1,201 people have been rescued across the country since the start of the conflict, on October 7th.