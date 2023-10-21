













Review: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – Now you’ll want to have your collection of cars









Due to the success achieved, they now return with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged which promises to respect the successes of the first installment and fix those negative aspects that, at the time, were not so many.

What you should know about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

New mechanics in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 for a fun arcade experience

Those who played the first installment of this title will know that it is very far from being a racing simulator and is rather positioned as an arcade game to pass the time, which is why its mechanics are different from games in the racing genre.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged You take control of toy cars, so you can drift, turbocharge and race at full speed; However, the Milestone team took it upon themselves to add a little spice to each encounter by adding a couple of surprises.

Firstly, you can now apply true offensive driving by hitting your rivals sideways, causing them to crash or lose control in corners. If this were not enough, you will also get the ability to jump to avoid rivals or some obstacles that the tracks present, which gives a bit of variety to the classic style of controls that racing games present.

Taking these new features, throughout your routes you will find tracks where you must jump to avoid colliding with barriers or even to reach one or another objective, so you will have to watch each journey more carefully.

A story full of monsters and heroes

As strange as it may seem, this title includes a story mode that is very attractive, since it puts us in the shoes of a team of runners whose mission is to defeat giant beasts that have been unleashed on the city due to the failure of an experiment. .

From time to time you will see that this narrative is told with animations that resemble the pages of a comic, although you will not have to read anything at all, since it has dialogues in Spanish.

The map is very similar to the first game, with nodes that you will have to complete to make your way through the streets. Each point is a challenge that can range from classic races to time trial challenges or boss fights. Yes, in this game you can fight bosses, although in a very peculiar way.

Don’t expect epic races against themed cars, in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged You can defeat enemies by destroying targets that you will see placed in certain parts of the tracks.

At the top of the screen you will see a bar that indicates two things: the number of targets you must destroy to defeat the enemy and a bar that fills up as time passes. The challenge is to destroy a target before the bar fills, because if you let this happen it is Game Over.

Yes, we know it seems simple, and it is until you realize that this gauge begins to fill up faster and faster, forcing you to drive almost perfectly in order to complete the circuit.

I have to say it’s a creative way to implement boss fights.

More than 100 Hot Wheels models at your disposal

We know that every good racing game should have a decent lineup of cars, and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged complies with this section by including more than 100 models that can adapt to your playing style.

The selection of vehicles ranges from simple models to collector cars like the famous DeLorean from Back to the Future (my favorite), or maybe you prefer to race like Snoopy in his flying car. There is a wide catalog at your disposal.

Of course it doesn’t all have to do with how pretty the models look in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, since each car has its characteristics, from greater acceleration, a high speed limit or stability, so you must choose each model carefully depending on the challenge you face. As a curious fact, you can now choose some motorcycles, whose specialty is taking curves much more easily.

Up to this point everything looks very nice in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged And it gets better, since you can enhance the characteristics of your cars to make them faster or with better control, sometimes sacrificing other characteristics. This brings greater complexity that is appreciated.

Beautiful environments for all types of tastes

Every fan of Hot Wheels You know that building a track requires creativity and a lot of space, so in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 We have six spaces that serve as a canvas to create our own circuits.

This time you will have a museum with dinosaurs, an arcade room, a garden, a golf course, a service station and a circuit called track a doom, which have their unique characteristics as a type of terrain where driving changes…

As with its predecessor, you will have hundreds of pieces at your disposal to create unique and challenging tracks, whether you decide to make linear courses or add obstacles such as spider webs or slowing poison.

We must say that this section is quite good, but it requires a lot of practice to master it, since at first the controls to customize the pieces are not very intuitive in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged and it is difficult to master, but with patience you will soon be creating circuits like a master.

When running becomes repetitive

Although there are more points in its favor Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbochargedis not saved from having some negative points.

The first, and perhaps the biggest, is that it doesn’t take long for it to become repetitive, and this is normal for the genre. Even though there are several biomes and track layouts, it won’t take long before you get bored of hitting the accelerator, even when playing online.

This section can be somewhat subjective and many may like the thrill of always arriving first, and I think it would be much better if we had a greater number of environments.

Another point that we could consider negative is that the car you want to buy will not always be in the store, since it has a rotation system that will offer you a certain number of models that will change from time to time.

It is possible to change the selection, but in exchange for points, which I did not find very pleasant; However, I am infinitely grateful that all transactions are with in-game currency and not real money, otherwise this would become a hateful gacha.

These points, combined with the unintuitive way of constructing tracks, make it Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged may be a few steps away from perfection, but it’s still a fun game worth adding to your collection.

We play Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged on PS5 with a code provided by a PLAION representative in our region

