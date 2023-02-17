Today, Friday, official media outlets announced that at least 53 villagers were killed in an attack by the terrorist organization ISIS on civilians who were collecting truffles in the eastern countryside of Homs.
“53 people who were collecting truffles were killed in an attack by ISIS terrorists southeast of the city of Al-Sukhna, in the eastern province of Homs,” Syrian television said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, earlier, that 36 civilians were killed in the attack.
The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted the Director of the General Authority of Palmyra National Hospital, Dr. Walid Odeh, as saying that “the bodies of 53 martyrs arrived at the hospital, where it was found after examining them that the death resulted from gunshots to the head.”
Odeh indicated that there were five different injuries as a result of exposure to “shrapnel all over the body. They were given the necessary first aid and were transferred to hospitals in Homs.”
