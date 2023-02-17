In its history, Ferrari has only built a little more than a dozen examples of the Dino 206 S. Of these, only two were equipped with the Type 233 engine more powerfulwhich contained the final evolution of the development of the Dino 206 S engine. And the very last of these is up for auction via the Sotheby’s platform: we are talking about a very particular unit of the Maranello racing spider, which after having made its debut in 1967 and underwent a careful restoration business suit tuned by Ferrari Classiche and Red Book certified in 2014.

While the body was designed by Piero Drogo, the engine of this sports car was conceived by Enzo Ferrari’s son, Dino, whose name is exalted precisely by this model. During the period of activity, in addition to having become part of some of the collections more significant of the world including the famous “Mas du Clos” by Pierre Bardinon, this Ferrari Dino 206 S raced several Italian uphill time trials between 1966 and 1967. Among those who can boast of having owned this spider for sale there is also Conrad Ferlainohistoric long-time president of the Napoli football club.

As mentioned, throughout the evolution of the Dino 206 S, a variety of engine configurations have been used on the cars as performance has been continuously optimized. Starting with a Tipo 227 engine that produced around 220 HP, moving on to a Tipo 231L engine that delivered 235-255 HP and finally the Tipo 233 engine, the one fitted to this particular example of the Maranello spider, which released more than 270 HP: it was a V6 at 65° rear and longitudinal, combined with an independent suspension system, with wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar. In addition there were also disc brakes, the transmission was instead formed by a five-speed gearbox plus reverse. Finally, the steering was rack-and-pinion.