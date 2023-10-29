DirectChronicle

Isco, a player reborn for football, caused an explosion of joy in the Benito Villamarín. In the 95th minute, he drew a great shot to beat Herrera and give Betis three golden points, which brought them closer to Europe and brought a tremendous smile to his face after suffering a lot against a good Osasuna. It was the festive culmination, in green and white, of a clash where the three shots on goal, two from Betis and one from Osasuna, were goals. A tense match, played by two strong teams, each with its own style, defined by the genius of a player who spent seven months training alone before signing this summer for Betis, where he has recovered as a great footballer. The Andalusians have found their star in the former Madrid player when no one could venture the return of a player who only a year ago crashed at Sevilla.

2 Bravo, Héctor Bellerín, Chadi Riad, Pezzella, Juan Miranda (Abner, min. 86), Ayoze Pérez (Abde, min. 75), Isco, Guido Rodríguez, Marc Roca (William Carvalho, min. 86), Assane Diao and Willian José (Luiz Henrique, min. 63) 1 Herrera, Rubén Peña (Kike Barja, min. 77), David García, Jesús Areso, Catena, Chimy Ávila (Raul García de Haro, min. 45), Moi Gómez, Lucas Torró (Rubén García, min. 77), Jon Moncayola (Mojica, min. 45), Aimar Oroz and Ante Budimir (Pablo Ibáñez, min. 88) See also Double alpine portion for a Tour de France that will not end in Paris Goals 1-0 min. 45: Willian José. 1-1 min. 85: Rubén García. 2-1 min. 94: Isco. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez Yellow cards David García (min. 53), Luiz Henrique (min. 70), Isco (min. 76), Moi Gómez (min. 79), Catena (min. 81) and Herrera (min. 92)

Football has moments. Loopholes through which the good work of a team like Osasuna is torn down like a house of cards. Betis was always closer to the goal. What could not be expected is that a bad shot by Guido turned into a pass to Isco, off the right. Talent sprang from a mistake. From a circumstance absolutely impossible to control, the Betis midfielder produced oil with his cross at the near post. There, Willian José got ahead of the Osasuna defense to make it 1-0.

It was the reward for the insistence of Betis, who had come close on two previous occasions with great danger in two shots by Willian José and Isco. The final acceleration of the locals translated into a goal, unexpected because Osasuna controlled well, although Jagoba became desperate on the wing due to the continuous losses of the ball when his team started. Neither Ávila nor Aimar Oroz were accurate in this regard. Betis, which measures intensity a lot in matches, found itself with a goal in its first shot between the three sticks. There is no order or discipline against that.

Jagoba moved the pieces very well at half-time with the introductions of Raúl García de Haro and Mojica, which gave his team more depth. Betis remained waiting, defending their goal and without practicing the counterattack that could be definitive. In the 66th minute, David García appeared to bring down youngster Assane Diao inside the area. This is how Sánchez Martínez saw it, who gave a penalty to then show the second yellow card to the Osasuna international centre-back. However, the VAR notified the referee. The defender’s touch on the Betic player was not intense enough to call a penalty. The Navarrese were saved from the maximum punishment and were not left with ten.

Osasuna, little by little, was getting closer to Bravo’s goal, but without danger. Guido swept all the balls in the vicinity of the Andalusian area and Betis breathed. Until in the 85th minute, a monumental long pass from Catena left Rubén García alone, who went in and shot over the ball before Bravo came out. First shot on goal for Osasuna and a great goal. A prodigy of effectiveness that could only be demolished with a stroke of genius. Last action in the five-minute overtime and Abde made a bad shot. The ball reached Isco, who hit it with all his heart to unleash the joy of the 50,000 in the stands. Football was something hard for a good Osasuna and rewarded Betis and the example of improvement that Isco, idol of Beticismo and reborn for football, has set. High in Heliopolis. His team has now gone six games without losing. Osasuna, combative as demonstrated by his 25 fouls, had to surrender to Isco’s spectacular moment.

