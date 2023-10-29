According to demographer José Eustáquio Diniz, the country “stood in the middle of the road” and did not take advantage of the phenomenon as it could

The end of the demographic bonus in Brazil should be brought forward by up to 4 years, according to the retired professor from ence (National School of Statistical Sciences), of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), José Eustáquio Diniz. O 2022 Demographic Census shows that the country is aging faster and faster.

The first Brazilian bonus began at the end of the 1960s, with the fall in the fertility rate. It was scheduled to end in 2037. According to Diniz, however, with population growth lower than expected, the peak of the working-age population should be recorded “3 or 4 years” earlier than initially projected.

what is demographic bonus – is the period in which the proportion of the PIA (Working Age Population), aged 15 to 64, increases in relation to the proportion of young people aged up to 14 and the elderly, people aged 65 or over, in a society. The bonus is due to the deepening of the demographic transition, with the transition from high mortality and birth rates to basic rates in both cases.

“In the first decades of aging, the young population decreases, but the elderly population, over 65 years old, still does not increase much. It is this period that we call the 1st demographic bonus, because there are many people in the middle of the pyramid, of working age. The proportion of people of working age increases, and the proportion of dependents decreases. This is when countries take a leap forward in development.”it says.

Brazil currently has 203,080,756 inhabitants.

O Average annual population growth was 0.5% from 2010 to 2022. It is the lowest rate since the 1st Census carried out in the country, in 1872. If this trend continues, the Brazilian population should stop growing in the coming years. Aging will continue: the average age of the population will be increasingly higher.

The 2022 Census also showed that the number of elderly people aged 65 or over in Brazil grew rapidly in the last decade. Now are 22.2 million of people in this age group – compared to 14.1 million in 2010, in the last survey. The clipping was released on Friday (27.Oct.2023) by IBGE.

GET RICH BEFORE YOU GET AGE

In Diniz’s assessment, Brazil “it got in the middle of the way” It is “didn’t make the most of it” the 1st demographic bonus: “It became a middle-income country full of the problems of a poor country, such as lack of basic sanitation and decent housing. There is a lot of violence, a lot of people out of the job market”.

The former IBGE employee states that the “problem” is that Brazil is aging rapidly and has not given the “jump” for the group of rich countries. “Brazil’s biggest challenge is to get rich before getting old.”, it says. According to him, all developed countries went through the demographic dividend.

“The country only gets richer before it gets older. There is no story of a country that managed to get rich – when I say getting rich means ending poverty, hunger – after it got older. You have to do this before you grow old or before you are fully aged.”he states.

However, there is no consensus among Brazilian demographers about when the demographic bonus will come to an end. One trend says that this window of opportunity ended in 2020, when the proportion of dependents began to grow as the population aged.

For Diniz, the bonus only ends when the working-age population stops growing in absolute numbers, which must be anticipated: “The 1st demographic bonus ends when population aging deepens and the working-age population reduces, in addition to the proportion of the employed population decreasing”.

He lists 2 other bonus moments that a country can go through:

2nd bonus – phase focused on productivity PIA and economic activities; it can be encouraged through investment in infrastructure, education and job creation;

– 3rd bonus – moment of investment in longevity of the population, which could result in the active participation of older people in the country’s economy. According to Diniz, the 3rd bonus is based on the principle of providing working conditions for the elderly population who wish to be active.

According to projections made by UN, the rate of dependents in Brazil will increase from 2022. The indicator refers to the number of people aged up to 14 or aged 65 or over for every 100 people of working age. On the global stage, it is estimated that, in 2100, there will be 86 dependents for every 100 active people.

Japan is the G20 country, a group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world, which has the highest rate of dependents: 71.1. It is followed by France, which approved a pension reform this year, with 63.6, and by the United Kingdom, with 57.8.

Despite the growth of the elderly population in the country, Brazil has among the lowest dependency rates by age in the G20. There are 43.2 people aged 0 to 14 or 65 and more for every 100 people of working age. The lowest dependency is in Saudi Arabia.

Ana Amélia Camarano, researcher at Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research), says he does not agree with the concept of demographic bonus, as it implies the existence of a “onus”. But he claims that the country is heading towards “super aging” population and workforce. According to her, it is necessary:

provide conditions and alternatives for the population over 40 years of age in the job market, such as training, qualification and requalification, improving urban mobility, occupational health, among others;

with the low birth rate, invest in the children that are born, with nutrition, health, education.

“There’s no point in having many people of working age, if you don’t have a job, if this population is not qualified, there’s no point […] If you don’t insist on these people, they won’t grow. If you invest in the 60, 70 year old population, they can work and save money grow,” he says.

Among the G20 countries, Brazil is among the 3 with the highest percentages of active population – 69.5%. O ranking is led by Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Both have more than 70% of working-age inhabitants.

The Asian country is mentioned by José Eustáquio Diniz as an example of a nation that took advantage of the demographic dividend and “made a leap in development”. China and the USA, the two largest economies in the world, have 69% and 64.9% of active population respectively.

In the projections of researcher at Ipea, Brazil’s working-age population will begin to decline in the first half of the 2030s. This is because the fertility rate, that is, the number of children per woman already observed, is “very low”. The fertility rate is the perspective of children per woman throughout her life. Both are considered low in the country.

“The population under the age of 30 is already decreasing and this will probably continue. From the next decade onwards, the population that will grow is only those aged 40 or over”says Camarano.

UN data show that Brazil has a fertility rate of 1.64 – below what is needed to replace or increase the national population. It is the 10th highest rate in the G20. Here it is below.

AGING CHALLENGES

The aging of Brazil requires a new reform of Social Security.

The promulgation in 2019, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a constitutional amendment defended by the then minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), resulted in changes that will be insufficient to provide sustainability to public accounts in the long term.

“There will have to be reform. I don’t even discuss it”, said the retired professor from the IBGE National School of Statistical Sciences. He stated that it was necessary discuss what the reform model will be and how it will be carried out, however, he said “no doubt” that a change in the country’s pension structure will need to be made.

“There will have to be one, two, 3 reforms […] In the 2nd half of the 21st century, you will have 40% elderly people and a smaller number of people of working age. The account does not close. Because you only contribute part of your salary. How will you support an elderly person’s full retirement if the people who are working only contribute part of their salary?”he questioned.

A review of social security rules is not a priority topic for the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). On the contrary, the president is a staunch critic of the text approved in Congress. Analysts argue that there has been an evolution. But they emphasize that the matter still needs to be discussed again. Read more in this report.

“I think what is important for Social Security is to increase revenue. One way to increase revenue is to increase the education of the workforce, because they will have greater productivity, they will get higher wages and they will have to pay higher contributions”stated the Ipea researcher.

In Diniz’s assessment, the aging process brings “opportunity and challenge” It is “advantage and disadvantage”.

According to the demographer, the positive or negative balance will depend on how Brazil deals with the increase in elderly people: “DIt depends on the economy, it depends on public policies. If you don’t have jobs for everyone, if you don’t have education for everyone, you don’t have good health for everyone. There is no point in changing the age structure. You have to take advantage of this demographic moment to take the economic leap”.