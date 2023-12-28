Paris (AFP)

Real Betis Sevilla, seventh in the Spanish Football League, announced the extension of the contract of its midfielder, who arrived this summer, Isco, until 2027.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid player played 24 matches with Real Betis since joining their ranks in the last summer transfer window, scoring three goals with four assists.

Isco, who won the Champions League five times with the Royal Club, is making a wonderful start to the season with the Andalusian team, after a disappointing experience with his neighbor Sevilla, where he terminated his contract after only four and a half months.

Within a few months, Isco became one of the main pillars of Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini's squad.

Betis Sevilla occupies seventh place in the league, and will play in the quarter-finals of the Europa League competition against Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia next February, after finishing the group stage in third place in the third group behind Glasgow Rangers of Scotland and Sparta Prague of Czech Republic.