Liverpool recovered that spark that was missing last season to fight for the title of the Premier League, In these six months of competition they have had an impressive first part of the campaign and are competing head-to-head in the league with the Arsenal and Manchester City.

It may be of interest to you: Copa Libertadores: two Colombian clubs would replace Brazilians due to Fifa sanctions

Set Grid comes from beating Burnley 0-2 on matchday 19 and is the leader of the English league with 42 points. Waiting for the players to play Gunners (40 points) this Thursday against West Ham to find out if they finish 2023 at the top of the table.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool.

However, not everything is joy in the corridors of Liverpool, since after the match against Newcastle next Sunday, January 1, they are going to lose their star, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

Those led by coach Jürgen Klopp are expecting to be left for six weeks without the 'Pharaoh', who is going to leave for his national team's training camp to face the Africa Cup 2024a tournament that begins on January 13 and ends on February 11.

Also: Is David Ospina leaving Atlético Nacional? Spanish club knocks on the goalkeeper's door

Liverpool's concern is due to the fact that they are losing the scoring power that 'Mo' has had this season. He has scored 12 goals in the Premier League and 16 adding all competitions, being the team's top scorer in the campaign.

He Liverpool Echo commented this Thursday: “In Liverpool's last 10 games, they have scored 22 goals. Salah has been the top scorer in that period, with four, one ahead of Cody Gakpo. But perhaps most intriguing is that the Reds They have had 13 different goalscorers in that time, plus an own goal by the Fulham goalkeeper, Bernard Leno. And the total number of players who have bagged this campaign is 15, already one more than the total from the previous season.”

The striking thing is that in the count of scorers Colombian Luis Díaz appears with a single goal scored on November 30 against Lask LINZ in the Europa League. Different case in Premier League, he has not scored since November 5 in the 1-1 draw against Luton Townboth remembered for his celebration showing the t-shirt with the message 'Free dad', who at that time was kidnapped by the ELN.

Read here: The idea eleven of Colombian football has been chosen throughout 2023: no one from Millonarios

“They haven't relied entirely on Salah's goals. However, his overall play is what Liverpool will miss the most. In that same 10-match period, only Trent Alexander-Arnold, With five, he has achieved more than Salah's four assists. And that total of eight goals scored describes the true impact of the Egyptian, who has become a more complete player with age,” the aforementioned media explained.

Now the responsibility for the goals that Salah will score must fall on the attacking men. Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo They will have more work in front of goal and will be key for Liverpool to maintain the triumphant path they set out this season with the aim of winning titles.

Liverpool's forwards are expected to “fill the scoring gap. Including Luis Díaz, the other four veteran forwards of the Reds they have 29 goals between them; “No other Premier League attack has been as prolific this season.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO