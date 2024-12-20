Isack Hadjar has been the last driver confirmed in Formula 1 and, therefore, the 2025 grid is already full. In his case, he will race for Racing Bulls, owned by Red Bull. The Franco-Algerian stood out this season in Formula 2 with a runner-up finish and will fill the vacancy left by Liam Lawson in the Italian team after his departure to Red Bull. The New Zealander replaces Checo Pérez as Verstappen’s partner, who was dismissed despite having one year left on his contract. The Mexican will not compete in F1 in 2025.

Hadjar claims to be prepared for the change: “I feel like I am entering a completely new universe, driving a much faster car and competing with the best drivers in the world. It will be a big learning curve, but I am ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team,” said the former Hitech GP driver.

In the same way, he has emphasized that he has finally achieved his goal: “The journey from karting through the single-seater categories, to now being in Formula 1, is the moment for which I have been working all my life. Life, it’s my dream,” said the Formula 2 runner-up in 2024.

At Williams, Franco Colapinto will continue as reserve driver, while Valtteri Bottas will occupy the same position at Mercedes after his departure from Sauber. Another novelty for 2025 is that Ricciardo will not compete in the next season after not continuing with Racing Bulls.

On the other hand, there are three debutants in F1. One of them is Kimi Antonelli, a Mercedes youth player who makes the step up to the first team. Another of those chosen is Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), pupil of Fernando Alonso and recent Formula 2 champion. Isack Hadjar will make his first appearance with the Racing Bulls.

In addition, there are three more drivers who have already participated in a race, but are making their debut as starters for their team. Oliver Bearman will do the same at Haas and Liam Lawson at Red Bull, while Jack Doohan will race his first full season as a regular in F1 at Alpine.

