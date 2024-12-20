Begoña Gómez’s advisor in Moncloa tells Peinado that she was hired to handle her official and private affairs

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado Cristina Álvarez, the Moncloa advisor who sent several emails related to the private activity of Begoña Gómez, declared this Friday before Judge Juan Carlos Peinado that she was specifically appointed to help the wife of the President of the Government with both official and private topics, Europa Press reports.

Álvarez has appeared before the head of the Court of Instruction Number 41 of Madrid as a witness after those ’emails’ surfaced in which he makes arrangements related to the master’s degrees and the extraordinary professorship of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) in which he works Gomez.

Legal sources indicate that Álvarez has clarified that Moncloa chose her precisely to work as Gómez’s personal secretary because she had known Pedro Sánchez’s wife for a long time. Álvarez has explained that he understood that his job was to keep Gómez’s entire agenda, including private matters. The indicated emails were part of those tasks, he stated.

On the other hand, Peinado has taken advantage of this Friday’s proceedings to open a separate disciplinary matter to fine several lawyers for making statements to the press following the statements. Specifically, it has been directed against Gómez’s lawyer, former socialist minister Antonio Camacho; and the lawyers of the popular accusations exercised by Vox and Hazte Oír, Marta Castro and Javier María Pérez-Roldán, respectively.

Based on the two emails sent by Cristina Álvarez, Judge Juan Carlos Peinado has once again expanded the investigation for corruption crimes into the wife of the President of the Government and the course she co-directed at the Complutense University. Peinado has now requested the list “of the different workers and advisors who carry out their work at the Moncloa Palace.” María Cristina Álvarez is hired as Director of Programs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.