Marco Rubio was sworn in as Secretary of State on Tuesday

The US president maintains that the Spanish state is part of the emerging economies of the BRICS



01/22/2025



Updated at 04:48h.





Minutes after returning to the emblematic desk of the Oval Office, Donald Trump launched a series of explosive statements: he threatened Spain with 100% tariffs, included it, inexplicably, in the block of emerging economies known as BRICS and warned partners …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only