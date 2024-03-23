Did they become friends? Ana Paula Consorte was one of the great surprises in the Peru vs. Nicaragua. The influencer attended the friendly meeting to support the father of her children, Paolo Guerrero, after having gone through a public distancing from the player a few weeks ago. However, one of the things that caught the most attention was that the Brazilian model went to the stadium in Lima Alliance in company of 'Mrs. Peta', despite the fact that it had been rumored that they were fighting.

What happened to Ana Paula Consorte and 'Doña Peta' in Peru vs. Nicaragua?

Ana Paula Consorte showed up very early to watch the Peru vs. match. Nicaragua in the stadium Alejandro Villanueva. The young influencer was very kind to the fans who came to the meeting, she even took photos with many of them and exchanged a few words with the Blanquirroja followers.

Several fans who came to Matute sent exclusive videos to the Instarándula portal, in which they He was able to see Consorte in one of the stands of the sports venue, minutes before the game started. Internet users highlighted “her beauty and humility when treating all the other fans.”

What no one expected is that one of Instarándula's followers managed to capture the exact moment when Ana Paula Consorte and 'Doña Peta' arrived at the stadium together, in the company of the Brazilian dancer's eldest daughter and other members of the family. Paolo Guerrero. Neither of the two wanted to give statements to the press, but this gesture proves that the alleged fight, which would have arisen a few weeks ago due to the model's hints on Instagran, would already be over.

Why would Ana Paula Consorte and 'Doña Peta' have fought?

A powerful post shared by Ana Paula Consorte on her social media platforms generated a stir among her thousands of followers. On her Instagram account, the Brazilian influencer posted an intriguing video that sparked speculation about whether it was a dig aimed at 'Doña Peta'. The following statement is presented in the video: “A woman of value stays with a man, even when she knows that he lies, cheats and betrays, and that woman is his mother. We, however, do not! Whoever reveals himself!”

Despite this, the eldest son of 'Doña Peta', 'Coyote' Rivera, He told 'América hoy' exclusively that there is no confrontation between his mother and Paolo Guerrero's partner, Ana Paula Consorteas the media had speculated.

“This is a soap opera. My mother is very upset. They have nothing to talk about and they seek to harm people. They make a profit from it and unfortunately this has to change. They do a lot of damage to the family. It's false, nothing to do with it. The family “She's calm,” declared the former soccer player.

Did Magaly Medina criticize Ana Paula Consorte?

Magaly Medina did not hesitate to express her opinion about what she perceived as an evident lack of discretion on the part of Consorte. The presenter, recognized for her sincerity, suggested that this act could be a manifestation of an unresolved conflict between the two aforementioned people.

“She doesn't have diplomacy (…) but Ana Paula Consorte isn't a hypocrite, so she gave her the 'like',” said the host. On the other hand, she also addressed the former parliamentarian's wife: “Brunella That's why he has his program, the program they give him: 'América Hoy'. They give a program to anyone and, well, she's there. 'Oh no. My friends are only Ivana Yturbe and Pamela López,'” she added.