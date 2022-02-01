New love? The dancer Isabel Acevedo was captured by the cameras of Magaly TV: the firm kissing a Peruvian businessman in a luxurious restaurant in Chambao, Tulumin Mexicowhich would confirm the beginning of a new sentimental relationship.

‘Chabelita’ was sheltered together with rodney rodrigueza Peruvian resident in Washington that has a business in charge of providing electricity maintenance services to offices and homes.

Last 2021, after being crowned the winner of the second season of Reinas del Show, Acevedo decided to settle in the United States, where his closeness to Rodríguez became notorious.

Information about the program conducted by Magaly Medina points out that the alleged new partner of ‘Chabelita’ would be a close friend of the owner of the dance academy where the influencer offers dance workshops.

Despite the fact that the images shown on television show a great affinity between them, Elizabeth Acevedo He has not made his new romance official on social networks, nor has he shared any story with his companion during his time in the Aztec country.

It is worth mentioning that the couple had already been filmed at the beginning of last year. At that time they were seen chatting with a group of friends aboard a yacht in the state of Florida, in the USA.