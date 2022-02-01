A shooting during a music festival caused a stir this Sunday in Paraguay. The incident occurred in the city of Saint Bernardine (50 kilometers from Asunción, the capital), while the Colombian group Binomial gold made his presentation.

So far, two people have been confirmed dead and four more injured. According to local Paraguayan media, one of the injured would be a man linked to drug trafficking, requested in extradition by Brazil and with red circular of the Interpol.

It is about the Paraguayan citizen Luis Bogado Quevedowho, according to local media, is the alleged leader of a gang dedicated to drug and arms trafficking.

The head of the Homicide Department of the National Police, Hugo Grance, explained to the radio Monumental 1080AM that Bogado Quevedo “has a record and an international arrest warrant.”

For its part, ABC of Paraguay reported that another of the wounded is Marcelo Monteggia, who is facing criminal proceedings in Bolivia for the murder of a citizen of that Andean country two years ago. He would also be linked to a criminal group, according to local versions.

Both subjects remain in intensive care at the Migone Sanatorium, located in Asunción, where they were found by the Police who inspected the places to which the injured in the Ja’umina Fest musical show had been taken.

The first hypotheses indicate that the attack took place in the VIP area of ​​the José Asunción Flores amphitheater, the scene of the concert. It is presumed that gunmen opened fire on Marcos Rojas, as one of the people who died in the shooting has been identified.

Versions of the Paraguayan newspaper ABC point out that the central target of the shooting was Rojas, who apparently disputed drug trafficking in the country with the so-called CIan Rotela. However, they are versions that are still being studied by the police authorities.

The other hypothesis that is handled is that the real objective of the attack was another person suspected of being linked to the crime. However, the subject would not have attended the music festival.

The shooting occurred with at least a thousand people at the event.

The wife of a soccer player died in the shooting

The Police have indicated that the first investigations point to Cristina “Vita” Arandawife Ivan Torreswho plays for the Olimpia club in Paraguay, was a “collateral victim”.

Aranda attended the concert in the company of her husband, as well as the Olimpia player Víctor Salazar and his wife, Daniela Barrientoswho was injured.

According to Benicio Ramírez, director of the Police of the department of Cordillera (where San Bernardino is located), Aranda and Barrientos remained in line to use the bathrooms at the time of the shooting and were hit by the shots.

While Aranda died in a hospital after being hit in the head, Barrientos suffered a leg injury. One of the prosecutors investigating the incident, Alicia Sapriza, said, quoted by Megacadena radio, that they handle information according to which Rojas is allegedly “linked to certain illicit activities.”

The shooting has shocked Paraguay, due to the notoriety of Aranda, a well-known figure on social media, and the chaos that broke out during the evacuation of those attending the show.

