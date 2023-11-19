Zelensky’s adviser Podolyak doubted Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian Federation

Advisor to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, doubted Ukraine’s ability to resist Russia in the long term. The Ukrainian politician complained about the “huge funds” that Moscow continues to spend on the special operation.

According to him, the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) depends on three aspects: the balance of resources between the parties to the conflict, the number of weapons on both sides and the timing when these weapons can begin to be used on the battlefield. To compete with Russia, it is necessary to at least limit the amount of its resources, Podolyak believes.

Do we have at least one chance to survive in a historical perspective in 10 or 15 years? Mikhail PodolyakAdvisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s partners have changed their approach to supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to retreat if the West stops helping them. The politician pointed out that at the moment the allies have shifted their attention towards the conflict in the Middle East, and therefore Kyiv began to receive fewer 155-mm shells.

Photo: Radio Free Europe / Reuters

In turn, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, admitted that the conflict in the Middle East has an impact on the EU’s support for Ukraine. He also admitted that the European Union will not have time to supply Ukraine with the million promised ammunition by the end of 2023. He clarified that the EU is not abandoning the idea of ​​supplies for Kyiv, but is only postponing the deadline.

The West recognized the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive

As the second anniversary of the start of the conflict in Ukraine approaches, the authors of an article in the American business newspaper The Wall Street Journal said that “the time has come to stop magical thinking” about Moscow’s defeat, and listed Russia’s main achievements during the special military operation (SVO).

The West recognized that the Ukrainian counteroffensive did not lead to a breakthrough, which could potentially play a role in the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The fact that Ukrainian troops will not be able to achieve a breakthrough was admitted in early November by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny. He said that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end. According to him, this was due to a lack of technology.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Authors of the article by the American business newspaper The Wall Street Journal emphasizedthat time is on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s side. The newspaper’s observers also noted that the Russian economy suffered due to Western sanctions, but did not suffer such damage as was expected in Europe and the United States. In addition, analysts note the strengthening of Putin’s power over the past six months.