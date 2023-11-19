Giulia Cecchettin, this is why we are all complicit in her murder. Analyses

Giulia, don’t forgive us. The mental distress it’s a cause. But it can no longer be a mitigating factor. The guilt with or without psychological distress is in the causes, not in the animus. Because the mitigating factor doesn’t solve the problem, it makes it explode.

The legal setting of the sense of guilt that would burden the institutions is the origin of the mitigating factors, not the idea of ​​less culpability. What would it mitigate if not a hypothetical sense of guilt of favor rei on which the entire penal law bases its path in our reality? A painful reality of which no one looks at the root causes which, like hidden eyes, in turn look at our collective life and know how to manipulate and ruin the consciences of individuals. Billions of hours of films, TV series, social media that represent rivers of blood, of bloody, monstrous animal violence, celebrate murderers and serial killers, Camorra and mafiosi, normalizing murders, violence, rapes to inspire it in everyone in the end.

Super energy drinks that enhance the individual ego and which, when mixed with the worst chemistry on the drug market, deform the entire psyche of the younger generations. Unbridled pornography available to everyone every minute. And lastly i parents, these simulacra of weakness and selfishness who think of their children as possession-children and not as citizens. To the permissiveness, to cultural liberals, to the mass of idiots who with full-time sociologies have made our society become a sieve of do-goodism I ask the reason for the deaths and the death of this girl. In our guilty mental sloth the pain always belongs to others.

While in truth it affects multiples of souls connected to it. We can feel it vibrating in the hearts and bones of his parents, his sister, and reaching us. Pain is something else. It’s seeing the justice of the men of this country die with this girl. Seeing the brutal animal protect himself in the idea of ​​a good boy promoted by his parents. While he is just a murderer with no extenuating circumstances. It is seeing a childish, weak, and guilty parental vanity confusing children with the concept of children. Children are untouchable. But children grow up and become men. At twenty they will already be men.

Remember this, gentlemen parents, who think that your children should always be absolved for everything. Finally, the pain is seeing politics and its miserable followers asking for silence. Not even silence is without blame.

We are all complicit in Giulia’s murder. Everyone.

