It’s been just over a week since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom came to nintendoswitch, with reviews that have been practically perfect from critics and fans alike. And although it has complied in every aspect, there is a question that arises every time another game in the saga is released: where does it fit in the chronology?

Through a new interview with The Washington Postthe producer of the game, eiji aonuma, leaves more questions than answers regarding this historical position in which fans seek to make some sense. And it is that it does not say exactly where this video game is located, since the logical thing would be that it is found just after Breath of the Wild.

He mentions that he likes to think that the fans are leaving it to his interpretation, this also happened at the time with the current timeline, which the fans put together and later Nintendo made it official to sell books Hyrule History. Since then, some details have been changed as happened in Hyrule Encyclopedia.

This is what he mentioned Aonuma:

I guess I would leave it to the fans and I hope they continue to discuss this among themselves, I’ll wait to see where those discussions lead.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available on Switch.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: The truth is, it’s difficult to try to make sense of the timeline, it’s not like it’s necessary to have. Better, you have to enjoy the game to its fullest and that’s all.