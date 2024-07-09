This Wednesday, July 10, 2024it is crucial to verify whether the program Today does not circulate apply to your vehicle to avoid penalties. Here we give you all the details.

He Today No Circulation programimplemented in 20 municipalities of the State of Mexico and the 16 municipalities of Mexico City, seeks to reduce the emission of pollutants from automobiles. The measures applicable to vehicle circulation are detailed below.

Is there a Double No Circulation Today? Cars that will be resting this July 10, 2024 in CDMX and Edomex

Vehicles restricted this Wednesday, July 10

The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) has reported that the Hoy No Circula program is operating normally. We recommend that you stay tuned for official updates from CAMe in case of any environmental contingency.

For this Wednesday, the restriction applies to vehicles with:

◉ ◉ Red sticker

◉ ◉ Holograms 1 and 2

◉ ◉ Completion of plates 3 and 4

These vehicles must remain out of circulation from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to help reduce pollution.

Exceptions and permitted vehicles

Vehicles that can circulate without restrictions are:

◉ ◉ Electric and hybrid

◉ ◉ With ecological registration or exempt hologram

Also exempt are:

◉ ◉ Vehicles for private use by health sector workers

◉ ◉ Ambulances

◉ ◉ School transportation

◉ ◉ Funeral processions

◉ ◉ Vehicles for disabled people with special permit

Likewise, public passenger and tourism vehicles (vans, minibuses, buses) that comply with verification regulations may circulate, as well as motorcycles, cars with a valid tourist pass and those with 00 and 0 holograms.

